Port Authority schedule change went into effect Sunday

    PITTSBURGH - There may be some confusion Monday morning for people who rely on the Port Authority. Service changes went into effect on Sunday, impacting nearly 20 bus routes.

    Many weekday departure times have changes for the following routes: 

    • 13 Bellevue
    • 16 Brighton
    • 19L Emsworth Limited
    • 20 Kennedy
    • 21 Corapolis
    • 22 McCoy
    • 24 WestPark
    • 61C McKeesport-Homestead
    • 61D Murray
    • 71B Highland Park
    • 71D Hamilton

    Other bus lines impacted by changes:

    • 38 Greentree
    • 44 Knoxville
    • 55 Glassport
    • 61A North Braddock
    • 61B Braddock-Swissvale
    • 65 Squirrel Hill
    • P7 McKeesport Flyer

    For a full list of changes, CLICK HERE.

    The Port Authority adjusts schedules four times per year.

    Anyone with questions is asked to call 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY.
     

     
     

