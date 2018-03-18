The winning Powerball ticket was sold right here in Pennsylvania.
The jackpot, at $456 million, is the eighth-largest in Powerball history, officials said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win the jackpot.
The winning numbers are 22, 57, 59, 60, and 66. The Powerball was 7.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thousands in attendance for St. Patrick’s Day in Pittsburgh
- Bomb squad called to investigate ‘suspicious package’ in downtown Pittsburgh
- Millennials replacing engagement rings with diamonds embedded in fingers
- VIDEO: Police bring homicide suspect in for questioning
The jackpot brings a $273.9 million cash value, according to officials.
Channel 11 reached out to lottery officials, though they have not said where in the state the winning ticket was sold.
Officials did say three other tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. They were sold in California, Missouri, and Texas.
If you missed out on Saturday's prize, you have another chance to win big in Tuesday's $377 million Mega Millions drawing.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}