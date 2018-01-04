Smell of natural gas forces evacuation of Pitt's Child Development Center

PITTSBURGH - The smell of natural gas prompted the evacuation Thursday morning of the University of Pittsburgh’s University Child Development Center in Shadyside, officials said.
The odor was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the center on Clyde Street.
Two adults were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital to be evaluated, a Pitt spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, between 20 and 25 children were taken to the Petersen Events Center, where they were able to be picked up by their parents or caregivers.
Peoples Natural Gas said they searched the building but did not find a natural gas leak.
