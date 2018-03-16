  • Synthetic drug shipments from China to Swissvale seized by agents

    Federal agents and Pennsylvania State Police have seized three shipments of synthetic drugs heading to Allegheny County.

    The packages were stopped in Chicago when agents noticed they were coming from a Chinese shipper that had previously sent synthetic compounds.

    One box contained red, crystal-like chunks identified as N-ethylpentylone, or "bath salts." That shipment was headed to a Pittsburgh address.

    Two other boxes contained a white powdery substance that is sold as Spice or K2. They were headed to Swissvale, according to agents.

    "Customs and Border Protection will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to seize shipments of designer synthetic cannabinoid compounds and other dangerous drugs that pose potential harm to American citizens and our communities," said Susan Anderson, CBP port director for the Port of Pittsburgh. "Narcotics interdiction remains a CBP enforcement priority, and a mission that we take very serious."

     
     

