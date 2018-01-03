Terror suspect held without bond as some evidence against him released

0

A former Aspinwall man under investigation for terrorism faced a judge for the first time Tuesday.

It was a short hearing in federal court in Virginia, and the judge ruled Andrew Duncan will remain in jail without bond until a Jan. 8 hearing.

Duncan was arrested and accused of attempting to join ISIS and plan an attack in the United States.

He lived in Aspinwall recently with his wife when Allegheny County Police investigated the suspicious death of their infant son.

During that investigation, police found information on his phone that they then forwarded to the FBI this past summer.

"this is just something that awakens you and makes you realize that this sort of thing can be anywhere,” said Aspinwall resident Sarah Tuthill.

UPMC confirmed Duncan’s wife, Dr. Zakiya Sadeq, worked there in a one-year "training program."

She has not been charged.

According to a criminal complaint, "the FBI's review of Duncan's imaged phone revealed numerous internet searches of ISIS-related material, ISIS attacks, weapons, body armor, surveillance and defense tactics, and paintball venues in the Pennsylvania area."

Family members told authorities that Duncan had converted to Islam and may have become radicalized.

On Friday, FBI agents were preparing to execute a search warrant on Duncan's Virginia home when he ran out the back door and tossed a bag with a crushed thumb drive over agents' heads.

