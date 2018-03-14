Regardless of how close the margin is, it’s unlikely there will be a recount in the special election between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone.
According to the unofficial results from the Pennsylvania Department of State, only 579 votes separate the two candidates for the 18th congressional seat out of more than 227,000 votes cast.
If this was a statewide race the slim margin would trigger an automatic recount, since less than 0.5% separates Lamb and Saccone.
But those rules don’t apply to congressional races, meaning there will be no recount based on margin.
A recount can only happen if three or more voters from each precinct petition for a recount due to fraud or error in the vote counting.
The race between Lamb and Saccone is getting national attention since it’s expected to be the last major race before November’s midterm elections.
