Alabama's Bo Scarbrough denies yelling expletive directed at Trump in pregame video

ATLANTA - Bo Scarbrough says there’s been a big misunderstanding, and it involves what he supposedly said about the president.
Shortly after the College Football Playoff national championship game started on Monday evening, Sporting News posted a video that appeared to include Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough shouting "[Expletive] Trump!" as he walked with his teammates through the tunnel.
>> Click here to watch (WARNING: Profanity)
The video, which was not even clear enough to definitely say the words came from Scarbrough, was just nine seconds long, but it made its way across the internet as the nation was captivated by President Donald Trump’s trip to watch the Crimson Tide take on Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Following the game, Scarbrough admitted to being the voice dropping the expletive on the video. However, he tweeted that the recipient of the curse was actually not Trump.
“If y’all really listen I said Georgia,” Scarbrough wrote on Twitter after winning the national title. “smh [Shaking my head] about y’all people in this world.”
