At least 12 dead in massive apartment fire in the Bronx

A massive apartment fire in the Bronx in New York has left at least 12 people dead, including a child, and others seriously injured, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.
Calling it one of the “worst fire tragedies we have seen in this city in a quarter century,” de Blasio said “it will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years.”
This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in a quarter century - it will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years -@NYCMayor de Blasio— FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017
Based on the info now, I’m sorry to report 12 New Yorkers are dead, including 1 child. 4 people are critically injured, fighting for their lives, and there are other serious injuries as well -@NYCMayor de Blasio— FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017
Mayor de Blasio is en route to the scene of the fire in the Bronx. https://t.co/INf1hwenmv— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 29, 2017
UPDATE: Mayor Bill de Blasio says at least 12 people were killed in a fire at a Bronx building, including a 1-year-old child. Four others are in critical condition. "This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years." https://t.co/6q26Dyt076 pic.twitter.com/sjRqagCq4w— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) December 29, 2017
De Blasio said four people are in critical condition and 12 people were rescued as firefighters continue searching the building.
“We may lose others as well,” he said.
Firefighters were called to the scene of a five-story building fire just before 7 p.m. Thursday night near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo on a bitterly cold night as flames spread through the building, according to The New York Times. At least 160 firefighters converged on the scene to help battle the flames.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}