Trump-backing singer Joy Villa accuses former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault

WASHINGTON - Joy Villa, a singer and Donald Trump supporter, has filed a police report accusing former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault.

Villa, who made waves in the entertainment world by wearing a Trump-inspired dress at this year’s Grammy Awards, said Lewandowski slapped her on her bottom twice last month, CNN reported.

The accusations were first reported by Politico.

Villa posted the photo to her Twitter page. Click here to see the post, but there is profanity in the post.

She told CNN that it happened between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. They were both attending a holiday party at Trump International Hotel in Washington to celebrate Trump’s first year in office, Politico reported.

Villa told CNN that Lewandowski “was drinking” and “appeared to be in bad spirits.”

After the photo, she said that he smacked her bottom “really hard, almost violent in nature.” She then said that she told him that she could report him for sexual harassment. Villa said Lewandowski replied, “I work in the private sector” and slapped her a second time before walking away, CNN reported.

The police report filed on Sunday does not mention Lewandowski by name, CNN reported.

Lewandowski has not responded to requests for comment by CNN, or Politico .

Lewandowski made headlines when he was charged with misdemeanor battery, after being accused of grabbing the arm of journalist Michelle Fields during a Trump campaign event in March 2016, Fox News reported. Fields was reporting for Breitbart at the time. The charges from that incident were dropped the next month, NBC News reported.

