  • Shazier posts photo of himself at Steelers practice in wheelchair

    Updated:

    Ryan Shazier’s life has been about a series of “first downs” lately, he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

    The Steelers’ star linebacker also offered the first public image of himself in a wheelchair, weeks after suffering a spine injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Related Headlines

    “I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates,” he wrote in the social media post. “It’s great to be back for practices and meetings.”

    RELATED CONTENT: 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories