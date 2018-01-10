Ryan Shazier’s life has been about a series of “first downs” lately, he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier has feeling in legs; dad talks only to Channel 11
- VIDEO: Vernon Shazier talks only with Channel 11 about son Ryan's recovery
The Steelers’ star linebacker also offered the first public image of himself in a wheelchair, weeks after suffering a spine injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Related Headlines
“I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates,” he wrote in the social media post. “It’s great to be back for practices and meetings.”
RELATED CONTENT:
- VisitPittsburgh sets up giant 'get well' card for fans to sign for Shazier
- Steelers' Ryan Shazier officially out for the season
- Report: Steelers' Shazier showing gradual improvements after spinal surgery
- 'It's just weird'; Steelers rallying around injured Ryan Shazier
- Pittsburgh mayor, former president of United States send well wishes to Shazier
- Roethlisberger reacts to Shazier injury, Smith-Schuster suspension
- 5 things to know about spine condition affecting Steelers' Ryan Shazier
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}