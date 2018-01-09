Tomlin: Ben not seeking to avenge earlier performance against Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH - Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t be focused on seeking revenge when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Heinz Field on Sunday.
The Steelers lost to Jacksonville 30-9 during a regular season matchup in October. Roethlisberger threw five interceptions in the loss and had a quarterback rating of 37.8.
Related Headlines
During an interview with 93.7 The Fan last week, Ben said he was looking forward to another shot at the Jaguars to “prove that wasn’t me.”
"I'll give you one guess who you think I want to play" -- Ben Roethlisberger (@_BigBen7) via 93.7 "The Fan" on potential rematch in the divisional round of the playoffs. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/e7FxrWKUzf— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 2, 2018
“For me personally I’d like to prove that wasn’t me” — Ben Roethlisberger on wanting another shot at the Jacksonville Jaguars pic.twitter.com/uJXZoj0faX— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 2, 2018
Tomlin had a different opinion when questioned during his news conference Tuesday. He said Ben “won’t be out to make up for his regular season performance. He’s only concerned with winning.”
Tomlin says Ben won't be out to make up for his regular-season performance vs Jax. Says Ben is only concerned with winning. "This isn't his first rodeo." #WPXI #Steelers— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 9, 2018
Follow Chase and Alby on Twitter to stay ahead of the action as the Jaguars come to town.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}