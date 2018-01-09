  • Tomlin: Ben not seeking to avenge earlier performance against Jacksonville

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t be focused on seeking revenge when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Heinz Field on Sunday.

    The Steelers lost to Jacksonville 30-9 during a regular season matchup in October. Roethlisberger threw five interceptions in the loss and had a quarterback rating of 37.8.

    Related Headlines

    During an interview with 93.7 The Fan last week, Ben said he was looking forward to another shot at the Jaguars to “prove that wasn’t me.”

    Tomlin had a different opinion when questioned during his news conference Tuesday. He said Ben “won’t be out to make up for his regular season performance. He’s only concerned with winning.”

    Follow Chase and Alby on Twitter to stay ahead of the action as the Jaguars come to town.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories