Brutal cold will close out 2017 and start the new year.

Temperatures will struggle into the double digits for highs the next couple of days with overnight lows barely above zero.

The wind will keep wind chills near zero through the daylight hours. Wind chills will be as cold as minus 10 degrees at night.

Keep an eye on elderly neighbors and pets the next couple of days.

If you plan on being outside for any length of time, dress in layers. Cover as much of your body as possible, as frostbite can start within 30 minutes when the wind chill is minus 15 degrees.

High temperatures in the teens and 20s will be with us through the first week of 2018 with only a few chances of flurries or light snow showers.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains.

A wind chill advisory starts at midnight and is in effect until to 9 a.m. Monday for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana Lawrence, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.

Level 2 Snow Alert in city of Pittsburgh

The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert.

Approximately 50 vehicles were out on the roads starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. They're using rock salt treated with calcium chloride in order to make the salt more effective in low temperatures.

City residents can use Snow Plow Tracker to find out where plow trucks are located.

If a street is not treated within the 24-hour timeframe for the Level 1 Snow Alert, residents are asked to contact the city's 311 Response Center.

