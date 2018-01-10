1 arrested, 5 sought in 'counterfeit check ring'

0

Police arrested one man and are searching for five more suspects in what they are calling a "counterfeit check ring."

Channel 11 discovered there are a total of six suspects who police say cashed some of the most authentic looking forged checks they've seen.

Kelvin Rini is the first to be charged in connection with the crime.

“The suspects we have are in the Allegheny County and Pittsburgh area,” said Detective Scott Rick of the Northern Regional Police Department.

Police said like all the fakes, it had the name, and was written on the account of a learning and conference center in Marshall Township, but police say the checks didn't originate there.

“From Nov. 14 to Nov. 24, we had 18 checks that were cashed by six different suspects to the tune of $35,000,” Rick said.

Each check was cashed for varying amounts at the same bank but at different branches throughout Allegheny County.

Police said the fact the suspects used a driver’s license or identification card to cash the checks helped them identify each suspect.

They have bank surveillance photos of Rini and the others in action

Police are still unsure who made the checks.

