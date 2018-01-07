1 person transported to hospital following house fire in Penn Hills

One person was transported to the hospital after a fire in Allegheny County on Sunday, according Allegheny County dispatchers.
Dispatchers said a call about a fire in the 600 block of Sara Lane in Penn Hills came in around 9:30 a.m.
Crews are still on the scene and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal has been called, according to Allegheny County officials.
A Port Authority bus was brought on-scene as a warming station.
No other details were immediately available.
