  1 person transported to hospital following house fire in Penn Hills

    One person was transported to the hospital after a fire in Allegheny County on Sunday, according Allegheny County dispatchers. 

    Dispatchers said a call about a fire in the 600 block of Sara Lane in Penn Hills came in around 9:30 a.m.

    Crews are still on the scene and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal has been called, according to Allegheny County officials. 

    A Port Authority bus was brought on-scene as a warming station. 

    No other details were immediately available.

