  • Body found confirmed to be woman missing in Bethel Park

    Updated:

    A body found in South Park Saturday was identified as a woman who went missing over a week ago in Bethel Park.

    Volunteer firefighters from the Library Volunteer Fire Company in South Park began searching for Diane Chotta, 52, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

    RELATED: Missing woman's car found in Bethel Park

    Police found Chotta’s body in a wooded area along Piney Fork Creek behind Rite Aid on Library Road in South Park Township.

    According to a release from Bethel Park Police, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified Chotta shortly after the body was located. 

    Chotta was last seen on Dec. 27. 

    Officials do not believe foul play was involved in Chotta's death. 

    According to the Trib, police believe her body has been there since the day she went missing. 

    Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories