2 dead after intense flames consume White Oak home

WHITE OAK, Pa. - Two people died Thursday morning when intense flames consumed a home and sent smoke billowing into the air in White Oak, officials said.
Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to State Street, where flames shot through the window of the home and its roof.
“My daughter woke me up. She said there was a house on fire. (I) jumped out, looked across the street and it was already engulfed, within minutes,” Bob Bone, a neighbor, said.
The fire rekindled several times.
Officials said the two residents of the home were found dead on the first floor.
Neighbors told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca that a couple lived in the destroyed home.
“Another neighbor and I ran around to the side of the house, tried kicking in the door and looking for people. Didn’t find anyone. The flames started getting more and more, so we had to back off,” Bone said.
VIDEO: home is still on fire in White Oak. Neighbors tell me an older couple lives in the home, unsure if they are OK. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/w71NaAhBmJ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) December 28, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}