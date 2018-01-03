  • Ambulance on its way from McKees Rocks fire involved in accident

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - An ambulance on its way from a fire in McKees Rocks was involved in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Kennedy Township.

    Officials said the ambulance was transporting a police officer from the scene of the fire, which started about 9:30 a.m. at a duplex on Greydon Avenue in McKees Rocks.

    The ambulance was involved in the accident about 10 a.m. on Middletown Road in Kennedy Township. It is unclear whether anyone was injured as a result.

    Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, which started on the first floor of the duplex.

