Animal Friends acquires homeless pets from other shelters in annual effort

A popular Ohio Township animal shelter is using its resources to help smaller partner facilities and find abandoned animals loving homes.
On Friday, Animal Friends visited several other shelters and brought back homeless dogs, cats and rabbits to vaccinate, groom, bathe and schedule spaying and neutering operations for them.
Animal Friends’ annual effort occurs around New Year’s Day each year to help alleviate the strain on those smaller shelters and facilitate the adoption process for the animals.
TRENDING NOW:
- Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday night
- Woman sues over nude photos taken of her on operating table
- Harrison responds to recent criticism: 'I didn't sign up to be on the bench'
- VIDEO: Mayor: Child playing with stove apparently caused deadly NYC fire
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}