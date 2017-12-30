  • Animal Friends acquires homeless pets from other shelters in annual effort

    A popular Ohio Township animal shelter is using its resources to help smaller partner facilities and find abandoned animals loving homes.

    On Friday, Animal Friends visited several other shelters and brought back homeless dogs, cats and rabbits to vaccinate, groom, bathe and schedule spaying and neutering operations for them.

    Animal Friends’ annual effort occurs around New Year’s Day each year to help alleviate the strain on those smaller shelters and facilitate the adoption process for the animals.

