Baby sloth makes public debut at National Aviary

PITTSBURGH - Tucked snugly in a fuzzy pink blanket, a baby sloth named Vivien was introduced to the public Tuesday at the National Aviary.
Vivien, a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth named after actress Vivien Leigh was born Aug. 21. She measures 14 ½ inches long and weighs about 2.5 pounds.
Vivien will be hand-raised by National Aviary experts so that she’ll be comfortable around people and prepared for her role as an “educational ambassador for rainforest species,” the aviary said.
Viven joins two other sloths, Valentino and Wookiee, that make their home at the aviary.
