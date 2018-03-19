A furry stowaway on a popular Pittsburgh sightseeing vessel captured the area's imagination on Sunday.
The bobcat found on The Empress has been released back into the wild, but questions remain about where it came from and how it got on the Gateway Clipper boat.
Marlisa Goldsmith is talking to Gateway Clipper officials about those questions and will learn more about the animal's release from the state Game Commission, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
