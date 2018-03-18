Bobcat captured aboard Gateway Clipper vessel on Mon River

A vessel in the Gateway Clipper fleet hosted an unexpected furry passenger on Sunday.
Workers on The Empress found a bobcat aboard the boat Sunday morning, just before passengers were scheduled to board, according to a public safety spokeswoman.
They called Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control officers, who safely captured the wild cat on the upper deck. It was taken to the Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona.
How the bobcat got on the boat, or where it came from, is unknown.
This is the first bobcat caught in the city in recent years, according to the spokeswoman.
