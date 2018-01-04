Missing woman's car found in Bethel Park

Police found the car that belonged to a woman who was reported missing from Bethel Park about a week ago.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we talked to Diane's brother who fears for her safety.
Diane Chotta, 52, of Munhall was last seen on Christmas Day. She was visiting her mother in Bethel Park. Her family fears she is in danger.
Bethel Park police have recovered missing Diane Chotta’s car at this park & ride along West Library. She was last seen a week ago. Family fears she’s in danger. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/DFpoB2EU4d— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 3, 2018
Police found her silver Buick Century at a park and ride along West Library Avenue on Wednesday. The car was covered in snow.
Chotta was last seen at the bar My Place, less than a mile from where her car was found.
