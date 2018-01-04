  • Missing woman's car found in Bethel Park

    Police found the car that belonged to a woman who was reported missing from Bethel Park about a week ago.

    Diane Chotta, 52, of Munhall was last seen on Christmas Day. She was visiting her mother in Bethel Park. Her family fears she is in danger.

    Police found her silver Buick Century at a park and ride along West Library Avenue on Wednesday. The car was covered in snow.

    Chotta was last seen at the bar My Place, less than a mile from where her car was found.

     

