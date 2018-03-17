  • Bomb squad called to investigate 'suspicious package' in downtown Pittsburgh

    A ‘suspicious package’ was spotted in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday. 

    Police said they received calls about a reported suspicious package near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street around 11 a.m. 

    Police closed down Liberty Avenue shortly after reports of the package came in.

    According to a release from police, a bomb squad unit was called to the scene to investigate. The unit did locate a bag, though it was determined to be “nothing of significance.”

    Liberty Avenue was reopened around noon Saturday, police said. 

     
     

