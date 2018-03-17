Bomb squad called to investigate 'suspicious package' in downtown Pittsburgh

A ‘suspicious package’ was spotted in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.
Police said they received calls about a reported suspicious package near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street around 11 a.m.
Police closed down Liberty Avenue shortly after reports of the package came in.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police bust alleged human trafficking operation in hotel
- SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood
- Business owner accused of stealing jewelry from clients
- VIDEO: Startup Offering '100% Fatal' Way to Preserve Brain
According to a release from police, a bomb squad unit was called to the scene to investigate. The unit did locate a bag, though it was determined to be “nothing of significance.”
Liberty Avenue was reopened around noon Saturday, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}