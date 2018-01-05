Bus monitor accused of assaulting 5-year-old girl

A Beaver County bus monitor told Channel 11 he didn't assault a 5-year-old girl - he was only joking.
The girl's parents went to police after seeing red marks on the child's neck after viewing bus surveillance video.
Channel 11's Renne Kaminski obtained the criminal complaint
Police in Economy said prosecutors filed charges against Thomas Sargeson, of Monaca, for the incident alleged to have happened on Nov. 29, 2017.
Police say Sargeson told the girl he was going to get a pair of scissors and cut her hair off.
