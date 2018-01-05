Local man bags trophy buck, shatters Pennsylvania record

A Westmoreland County man shattered a Pennsylvania record for bagging a trophy buck.
Ron Shaulis, of West Newton, harvested the whitetail buck using a compound bow on Oct. 24 on public land in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania game commission officials said.
He now holds the record for the largest buck in the typical archery category.
Game commission officials said the 13-point rack had a net score of 185-4/8, which crushed the previous record of 178-2/8. That buck had been harvested in Allegheny County in 2004.
Shaulis said he spent time monitoring trail cameras and scouting the area. Officials said Shaulis didn’t realize he had a trophy buck. He took the rack to a taxidermist, who urged him to get it scored.
