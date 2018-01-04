Clairton native Boyd leverages Buffalo fans' appreciation to help hometown

Buffalo Bills fans rejoiced when the Cincinnati Bengals secured an unlikely win with an amazing fourth-down play last week that catapulted Buffalo into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
Bills fans were so grateful that they began donating money to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s foundation. Dalton’s 49-yard touchdown pass won the game with less than a minute left.
By Wednesday night, Bills fans had donated nearly $250,000 to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. And Tyler Boyd noticed.
Boyd, who caught the touchdown pass, played at Clairton and Pitt before making it to the NFL, sent out a tweet saying he has a cause as well.
