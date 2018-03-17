Coffee shop hosts fundraiser to help families who lost homes in landslide

A Bloomfield coffee shop hosted a fundraiser for three families whose homes were condemned after a February landslide in Garfield.
Friendship Perk ‘n Brew collected donations on behalf of the Bloomfield-Garfield Corp., which started a fund for the families.
Owner Nick Redondo set up an auction of donated goods and services to augment cash donations.
"You gotta help people in need," he said. "These are our neighbors in need. And that's for us to do, rather than our government. To help our fellow man."
