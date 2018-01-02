Cold temperatures causing water main breaks across city

PITTSBURGH - Frigid temperatures and even colder wind chills provide the perfect weather to stay inside.
But it’s also when water mains start to break, meaning long hours in difficult conditions for Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crews.
“It’s tough to work in these conditions, no doubt about it,” PWSA foreman John Leckie said.
He’s supervising a crew on Smallman Street in the Strip District, where a broken main spewed water into the air this morning.
In all, alerts went out to PWSA customers today about six different breaks throughout the city.
We take an inside look at how crews fight to fix lines and stay warm as the temperatures drop on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
