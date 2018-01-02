  • Home's roof collapses as crews battle flames, bitter cold

    Updated:

    BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. - Flames shot through a home’s roof, causing it to collapse, Tuesday morning in Braddock Hills.

    The fire tore through the home on Fourth Street shortly before 1 a.m. Crews not only had to battle the flames, but also single digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.

    As crews worked to put out the intense flames, a sheet of ice formed on the road leading up to the home.

    A woman and her family were in the home when the fire started. The woman said her family heard noises and realized there was a fire when they got out.

    No one was hurt, but the home was destroyed.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories