Driver dead after truck crashes through house

    UPDATE 8:05 p.m.

    The driver of the car that crashed into the home has died, according to investigators. 

    Police have identified the man as John Paul Marcinek, 77, of Kitanning.

    They say an autopsy will be preformed to determine if the accident was due to medical reasons.

    Marcinek was no wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner. 

    A car crashed into a house in Manor Township near Ford City Tuesday, according to dispatchers. 

    Investigators said the house on Fifth Avenue Extension is "structurally compromised."

    Police have requested a medical helicopter and a team that deals with collapsed buildings.

