SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - Crews from 20 fire departments were called Wednesday morning to a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport.
A FirstEnergy spokesperson said the fire, which was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m., broke out in ductwork. Emergency responders told Channel 11 News the flames spread through the roof.
No one was hurt and there are no environmental safety issues because of the fire, the spokesperson said.
FirstEnergy is investigating what exactly caused the fire and how much damage was done to the plant.
In August, two workers died and several others were injured at the power plant in an accident while they performed maintenance work in an underground enclosure.
