  • Man, 21, killed in Washington County crash

    A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County early Sunday morning, according to officials.

    The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ralph David Moore, of Washington, Pa.

    The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Chestnut Ridge Road on State Route 40, according to officials.

    Officials said the Moore lost control, hit a tree and his car caught fire.

    Moore was the only person in the car, according to officials.

