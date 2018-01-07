Man, 21, killed in Washington County crash

A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County early Sunday morning, according to officials.
The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ralph David Moore, of Washington, Pa.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Chestnut Ridge Road on State Route 40, according to officials.
Officials said the Moore lost control, hit a tree and his car caught fire.
Moore was the only person in the car, according to officials.
