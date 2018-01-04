Man charged with DUI after driving wrong way down highway, hitting several cars

Police say a man took a wild, drunken ride down the streets of Mt. Lebanon.
The rampage left a string of drivers hurt and damaged cars before crashing into a building.
Mt. Lebanon police told Channel 11 it all started in the parking lot of the Galleria Mall just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
That's where they said Brian Edward Irwin got behind the wheel of his Toyota truck -- drunk.
According to investigators, Irwin pulled out of the Galleria parking lot onto Gilkeson Road where he hit a pole and a car.
Police said that Irwin then drives toward the intersection of Route 19 and Gilkeson Road where police say he hit another car.
Caught on city surveillance cameras, Irwin heads south on Route 19 in the northbound lane hitting yet another car head-on.
Irwin eventually crosses the median back into the southbound lane and makes a left onto Abbeyville Road.
He comes to a stop after crashing into the Berkshire Hathaway building.
Police say he ran from the scene a short distance to his apartment on Abbeyville Road where he was tracked down.
Irwin was taken to a local hospital and eventually arrested.
He is facing more than 20 charges and his preliminary hearing is set for next week.
Berkshire Hathaway re-opened its doors today.
