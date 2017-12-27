Man claims pants weren't his after drugs found at courthouse

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man claimed he was wearing someone else’s pants after officers found drugs during a search at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, police said.
Norman Jack was searched at the courthouse as he was heading in for a hearing for an armed robbery, according to authorities.
Police said Jack was acting nervous and wanted to go to his car when an officer detected something metallic in his pants.
Jack was taken to a room, where a search of his pants uncovered 11 stamp bags of heroin and other drug paraphernalia, a criminal complaint said.
Jack was charged; however, he told police the pants belong to a friend.
