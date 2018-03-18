Officers arrest two wanted men at same Duquesne bar

Police arrested two wanted men after receiving information on the whereabouts of one Sunday morning.
According to the City of Duquesne Police Department’s Facebook page, officers arrested two men wanted on separate warrants after finding them inside 1313 Saloon on Kennedy Avenue in Duquesne.
Police entered the bar around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and “immediately recognized two males that were wanted,” the Facebook post said.
Police said one of the men, who had active felony arrest warrants from McKeesport for aggravated assault and another incident involving a burglary, ran into the bathroom – attempting to lock himself inside.
According to the Facebook post, that man tossed a stolen, loaded gun out of the bathroom window. There was another officer posted outside of the bar who was able to locate that gun.
Officers arrested that man, finding cocaine and marijuana on his person, police said.
The second man also tried to run, police said, and police subdued him with a Taser.
That man was wanted on four separate warrants from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Facebook post.
Police said both men were transported to the Allegheny County Jail.
