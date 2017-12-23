  • One person dead after accident involving tree trimmer

    One person is dead after an accident involving a tree trimmer in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.

    Emergency crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Fort Duquesne Boulevard at One Gateway Center around 1:05 p.m., according to police. 

    Police found a deceased male lying next to an Emery Tree Service truck when they arrived.

    Four workers were trimming trees when an an apparent mechanical failure on a bucket truck occurred, according to police. 

    Police said a male worker was thrown from the bucket of the truck to the ground.

