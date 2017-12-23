  • Former Penn State OL Adam Gress dies at 26

    Updated:

    Adam Gress, a former Penn State offensive lineman, was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a home in Dormont, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

    Gress played with the team from 2009-13 and went to West Mifflin High School, according to Penn State's website.

    The website described Gress as a well-rounded student-athlete.

    We're working to learn more information. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories