Former Penn State OL Adam Gress dies at 26

Adam Gress, a former Penn State offensive lineman, was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a home in Dormont, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
Gress played with the team from 2009-13 and went to West Mifflin High School, according to Penn State's website.
The website described Gress as a well-rounded student-athlete.
We're working to learn more information. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
