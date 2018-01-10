One person hurt when car crashes into Subway restaurant

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was hurt Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into a Shaler restaurant, police said.
Emergency personnel were called to the Subway restaurant in Mount Royal Plaza just before noon for a report of a vehicle into the restaurant.
Photos from our Channel 11 News photographer show a red SUV all the way into the restaurant, resting up against the front counter.
Breaking: vehicle slammed through a @SUBWAY in Mt Royal Shopping Center in Glenshaw. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/zq1Cm1hXf3— Jason G (@wpxijg) January 10, 2018
One person inside the restaurant at the time of the crash was injured by debris. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
Firefighters pulled the SUV from the restaurant and searched several boxes that were inside.
According to police, the building inspector found no structural damage to the building.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
