0

LEECHBURG, Pa. - The wife Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold has released a statement on her husband’s arrest on Friday on child sex offenses.

Diebold, 40, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He allegedly admitted to soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing online as a 14-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LEECHBURG POLICE CHIEF MIKE DIEBOLD

Diebold gained national attention when he lost an arm in a fireworks accident in June.

The couple married a few weeks after the accident.

RELATED STORIES:

A family member of Danielle Reinke Diebold, emailed the following statement to our news partners at TribLIVE.com:

"They say God will never give you more than you can handle, but he did this time.

I have never hurt so bad in all my life.

I don't know how to pick up all these broken pieces and find a way to put them back together and go on with my life, but I have to try to find a way for my children. Our lives have been completely shattered.

I am broken, devastated, humiliated, and I was completely blindsided.

He was the first man ever in my life who never made me question, never gave me a gut feeling, never a bad instinct or sign and we were even in the process of planning to extend our family.

This is not who we knew. We knew a loving, caring father and husband and we are grieving the loss of that man.

On the other hand, we are dealing with the raw emotions of having someone you loved and admired be charged with committing a terrible crime.

I feel like they are two different people but they are not.

I will never find the right words to say but I want to say I am truly so sorry to everyone out there including any minor that may have been involved, our community, family and friends.

Danielle."

TRENDING NOW:

Diebold remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 straight bond.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.