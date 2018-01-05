  • Five things to know about Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold

    Updated:

    Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, who has been on paid leave since June after losing his lower left arm in a fireworks accident, was arrested Friday and charged with soliciting sex online from a person he thought was a minor.

    Here’s five things to know about Diebold:

    • Diebold, 40, of Gilpin has been a police officer for 21 years. He became Leechburg’s police chief in 2007.
    • He lost his arm on June 24 while lighting fireworks mortars at a community festival hosted by the Leechburg volunteer fire department, hours after his infant son’s christening.
    • He married his fiancée, Danielle Reinke, on July 11, less than three weeks after the accident.
    • In December, Diebold and the Leechburg Council came to an agreement about his return to duty. If he could complete a fitness for duty medical exam, he would return to full active duty.
    • On Friday, Jan. 5, Diebold was arrested in the parking lot of the Lower Burrell Sheetz, where the state attorney general’s office said he was expecting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex. The girl was actually an undercover state agent posing as a minor online.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories