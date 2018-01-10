Pittsburgh, Penguins to begin construction on old Civic Arena site

The city of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Penguins are finally going to begin construction on the old Civic Arena site.
"Based on our current projections, by the end of this year you'll see construction coming out of the ground," Pittsburgh Penguins' chief operating officer Travis Williams said.
Members of the community met with project planners Tuesday night to voice their opinions.
The project will bring new housing, retail and entertainment space to the Lower Hill District.
The Penguins and Pittsburgh have battled for years over what to do with the property, but finally came to an agreement in December.
