Pittsburgh police officer arrested, charged in domestic incident

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer is under arrest after a domestic incident Sunday afternoon.
Investigators said Zone 5 officers responded to a domestic call involving Officer Rachmiel Gallman, 31, around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 31 at a home in the East End of Pittsburgh.
Gallman was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.
"We have high standards and expectations pertaining to the conduct of all on-duty and off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officers. We take all complaints and allegations seriously. We will investigate and allow for due process," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.
Pittsburgh police said no further information will be released.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Gallman's arrest for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
