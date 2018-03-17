Man shot in shoulder during Highland Park domestic dispute

A domestic dispute ended with a man being shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call for shots fired in an apartment in the 5500 block of Avondale Place just before 1 a.m., according to a public safety spokeswoman.
Officers found Shankar Revu inside with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
Revu said his boyfriend, Micah Pressman had come home from a bar, and when Revu went to greet him, Pressman fired a shot at him with a silver revolver, according to the criminal complaint.
Revu temporarily fled to the bedroom, then came out to the kitchen, where Pressman fired another shot at him, hitting him in the shoulder, according to the complaint.
Revu fled to the bedroom again and locked the door, and Pressman fired a shot into the door, according to the complaint. Pressman then left the apartment.
Paramedics took Revu to UPMC Presbyterian. He is expected to recover.
Police are searching for Pressman and expect to secure a warrant for his arrest.
