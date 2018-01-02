Police looking for woman last seen in Bethel Park on Christmas

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police in Bethel Park are asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day.
PHOTOS: Woman last seen Christmas Day in Bethel Park
Related Headlines
Diane Chotta, 52, was visiting her mother in Bethel Park on Christmas. Police said her family is concerned that they have not heard from her since.
TRENDING NOW:
- Home's roof collapses as crews battle flames, bitter cold
- Pa. residents facing ultimatum of gun ownership or medical marijuana
- Human trafficking larger problem in Western Pa. than many believe
- VIDEO: 4-year-old found wandering playground after mother dies
Chotta, who lives in Munhall and has ties to Crawford County, was driving a 2002 silver Buick Century with Pennsylvania license plate JSS-8061.
Chotta is white, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on Chotta’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}