  • Longtime western Pa. congressman won't seek re-election

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Bill Shuster, a Republican from western Pennsylvania, plans to retire when his term ends.

    Shuster, 56, has represented the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania since 2001 and is the chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

    "It is with a happy heart and a sense of accomplishment that I say this will be my final year in the U.S. Congress," he said in a statement.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Shuster's father, Bud, previously represented the 9th District, which includes portions of Washington, Fayette, Somerset, Cambria and Indiana counties.

    Shuster said he wants to spend his final time in office working with President Donald Trump to pass a major infrastructure bill.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories