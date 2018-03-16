The National Republican Congressional Committee is asking federal agents to investigate what they believe are voting irregularities in the 18th Congressional District special election.
Channel 11 has obtained a letter the NRCC sent to the Department of Justice on Friday noting possible violations of federal voting law.
The letter, from general counsel Joel Frank, alleges problems in Allegheny and Washington counties tied to the processes for tallying provisional ballots and training poll workers, among other issues.
"These violations range from denying the Campaign access to vote tabulations to failure to comply properly with advertising notice requirements to overseas military personnel and a State website which has increased the voter confusion caused by the implementation of a new Congressional Map for the upcoming May 15, 2018, Primary Election," Frank wrote. "Each and every one of these acts had resulted in the disenfranchisement of Pennsylvania voters."
Frank also suggested the appointment of federal observers to monitor the primary election.
Democrat Conor Lamb appears to have won Tuesday's election by several hundred votes over Rick Saccone, although the county election offices are reviewing the ballots and counting provisional and absentee ballots that may have been missed.
