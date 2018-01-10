Search underway after shots fired from 2 cars in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. - A search is underway after shots were reportedly fired from two cars Wednesday morning in Pitcairn, Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith reported.
The shooting was reported along Broadway Boulevard.
Goldsmith is working to learn whether anyone was injured in the shooting and where the investigation stands for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Goldsmith spoke with an employee at a business in the area and was told that two cars were seen traveling down the road -- one driving in the wrong direction -- shooting at each other.
While Channel 11 News was at the scene, police were seen chasing two men who ran down a hillside and into a field.
Further information was not immediately available.
