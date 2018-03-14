0 Street closures, shuttle services for St. Patrick's Day

PITTSBURGH - Streets will be closed and shuttles will be offered for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Pittsburgh.

Downtown

Several main thoroughfares will be affected by the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Downtown streets along the parade route will close at 7:30 a.m. and reopen at 1 p.m. including:

Liberty Avenue

Grant Street

Boulevard of the Allies

Stanwix Street

The parade will form on Liberty Avenue from 11th to 26th streets, according to a news release.

Parking will be restricted along the parade route.

A family-friendly event will be hosted in Market Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the Irish Fair in the Square.

That's when participating restaurants and bars can serve alcohol at their sidewalk cafes and open containers will be allowed within the square until 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release, roads leading into Market Square will be closed to traffic.

South Side

The Second Avenue Parking Plaza will be open for 24 hours of free parking and free shuttle services from the lot to the South Side, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.

A new shuttle stop has been added to the First Street Parking Garage and T Station, so visitors can ride the T, get off at First Avenue and ride the NiteRider directly to the activities on the South Side.

Shuttles and shuttle stops will be marked with shamrocks, according to a news release.

No parking will be allowed in the public safety lane on East Carson Street between 12th and 17th streets from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Parking meters and residential parking permit areas will be operated and enforced as usual.

Strip District

Nearly 50 Port Authority bus routes will be detoured Saturday to accommodate the parade.

Buses that operate in the Strip District -- routes 54, 86, 87, 88 and 91 -- will begin detouring about 7:30 a.m.

All other bus routes will begin detouring about 9 a.m. Buses will resume regular service soon after the streets reopen.

Two-car light rail trains will operate throughout the day.

