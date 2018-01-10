  • Teen in critical condition after shooting in East Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Allegheny County police said a teenager was shot in East Pittsburgh Wednesday morning.  

    Investigators tell Channel 11 police got a call for a shooting in the 500 block of Franklin Street.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Teen in critical condition after shooting in East Pittsburgh

    When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old shot. 

    The teen was taken to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

     WPXI's Liz Kilmer is on the scene gathering information from investigators and witnesses.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Witnesses told investigators a young man was seen running from the area after the shooting.  Police are looking to talk with that person. 

    Investigators are going door to door and searching for clues in the area where the shooting happened.

    School officials said Woodland Hills Jr/Sr high school was briefly under lockdown after the shooting but the lockdown is now over.  All students and staff are safe and the building is secure. 

    WPXI's Jennifer Tomazic was at Woodland Hills Jr/Sr high school and saw several police units there. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police.   

    RELATED RESOURCES: 

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY POLICE TIP LINE: Call in an anonymous tip at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477)

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE: Submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories