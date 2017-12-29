Water main break closes West Liberty Avenue

A water main break in the South Hills is going to cause some traffic headaches for commuters on Friday afternoon.
Police have closed the southbound lanes of West Liberty Avenue at Curranhill Avenue for a water main break near the Rohrich Toyota dealership in Beechview.
Here’s a better look at the water main break on West Liberty Ave in Beechview. A portion of the road has buckled. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/I9BE6NQfCT— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) December 29, 2017
Water can be seen running down the four-lane artery popular with motorists moving between the city and the South Hills.
The northbound lanes were briefly closed but police have reopened them.
